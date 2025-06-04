Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: June 6 – June 8

From Jeeps and wines to fishing derbies, community outreach events, and family fun, Fayetteville and surrounding areas are packed with events to enjoy this weekend. Whether you're supporting local causes, exploring the Village of Pinehurst with a glass in hand, or enjoying games and nature with the kids, there's something for every interest and age group. Live music, raffles, food trucks, and hands-on activities promise memorable experiences.

Jeep Event Fun Fair

What: Jeep Event Fun Fair

Jeep Event Fun Fair When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: I-95 Muscle, 4115 Legion Road, Hope Mills

I-95 Muscle, 4115 Legion Road, Hope Mills Cost: $25 per Jeep entry; Free to the public

Join the excitement at I-95 Muscle in Hope Mills for a high-energy Jeep Event Fun Fair where entertainment meets a great cause. Jeep owners gain entry to win a door prize and compete in the best Jeep contest, all in support of the Shop with the Sheriff foundation, which helps families in need during the holidays. Enjoy raffles, music, food trucks, games, a live wrestling match, and more. You don't need a Jeep — this community event is open to all.

Community Outreach Event

What: Community Outreach Event

Community Outreach Event When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: John D. Fuller RAC Pavilion, 6627 Old Bunce Road, Fayetteville

John D. Fuller RAC Pavilion, 6627 Old Bunce Road, Fayetteville Cost: Free

The John D. Fuller, Sr. Recreational/Athletic Complex in Fayetteville is hosting a Community Outreach Event to foster unity and support within the local community. Attendees can look forward to activities designed to engage and uplift, including interactive games, informative sessions, and opportunities to connect with local organizations. This event underscores the center's commitment to serving as a community engagement and enrichment hub. For more details, visit the official event page.

2025 Spring Wine Walk

What: 2025 Spring Wine Walk

2025 Spring Wine Walk When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Where: Village of Pinehurst, 100 Chinquapin Road, Pinehurst

Village of Pinehurst, 100 Chinquapin Road, Pinehurst Cost: $55.20 (tastings at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.)

Welcome to the Spring Wine Walk — a perfect way to savor the season in the charming Village of Pinehurst. Stroll through 10 boutique stops, each offering expertly paired wines and chef-crafted tapas featuring fresh, local ingredients. This rain-or-shine event celebrates community spirit, with the motto Sip Local, Shop Local, Eat Local. Whether you're discovering new flavors or making lasting memories with friends, this festive evening promises a warm welcome and plenty of spring cheer.

Other Events

This weekend offers a mix of entertainment for all ages, from festive pub gatherings to outdoor adventures. Whether you're casting a line, enjoying nature, or dancing the night away, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the Fayetteville area: