Cumberland County Schools Summer Meal Program Reaches New High with 91,000 Meals Served

Free meals shot up to 91,000 this summer at Cumberland County Schools, more than double the usual count. Staff now dish out thousands of meals daily since the 2025 season kicked off Monday.

"With this program, we don't identify the students when they arrive," said Beth Maynard, the executive director of CCS Child Nutrition Services, to ABC11 News. "So there's no application, no enrollment. If the child walks in, if we question whether or not they're 18 years or older, we ask them. But otherwise, you know, we just feed the child as they come in."

After 30 years running, the program keeps growing. More kids show up as costs bite into family budgets. Rising prices at stores push many to seek help.

"It takes the stress off my mind when I'm working," said Jessica Edson, who brings her kids to eat in Fayetteville. "The food choices make it worth the trip."

The numbers tell the story. What started as 40,000 meals has grown to 91,000. Kids don't only receive food but, they now go home with books and videos to keep their minds active and learning during the summer. More families now count on this help than ever before.

Maynard wants everyone to know they can come. "While we focus on kids who need school meals most, any child can join us," she said. No child needs to miss lunch when school is out.