Family Fintastic Fishing Festival Set for June 7 in Fayetteville

It’s time to take a kid fishing at the Fintastic Fishing Festival this Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.

This FREE event is from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for families with children ages 15 and under.

There will be food trucks on hand plus all-day fishing, outdoor adventures, hands-on learning activities along with a full day of fun for the whole family.

The Pechmann Fishing Education Center is located at 7489 Raeford Road in the Lake Rim area of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

This event is part of the celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week.

National Boating and Fishing Week is always the first week of the month of June.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is holding several family-friendly events in North Carolina.

The main event is the Fintastic Fishing Festival June 7, 2025 at the Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.

For more information, click here.

