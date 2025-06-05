Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Fayetteville Urban Ministry Annual Charity Golf Classic is June 7

Polish up the clubs for the 29th annual Fayetteville Urban Ministry Charity Golf Classic coming up this Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Gates Four Golf and Country Club. Click here…

Don Chase
Professional golfer putting ball into the hole. Golf ball by the edge of hole with player in background on a sunny day.
Getty Images

Polish up the clubs for the 29th annual Fayetteville Urban Ministry Charity Golf Classic coming up this Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Gates Four Golf and Country Club.

Click here to enter the tournament or to get more information.

Gates Four Golf and Country Club is located at 6775 Irongate Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The single player entry fee is only $65.  For a foursome, the cost is just $275.

If you are not a golfer but would like to support the life-saving efforts of Fayetteville Urban Ministry, click here to make a tax-deductible donation.

Since 1974, Fayetteville Urban Ministry has been a community partner for residents who are down on their luck to turn to.

Based on their motto, "Working together to build a better Fayetteville,” Fayetteville Urban Ministry serves over 10,000 residents every year.

Because of the success of events such as the Charity Golf Classic, Fayetteville Urban Ministry helps these individuals and families at no charge.

Click here and get involved in this year’s golf event or to volunteer your time and make a difference in someone’s life.

golf
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
Related Stories
Different types of craft beer in glasses on table in pub interior in daylight (Raise A Glass: This Is America's Most Popular Beer)
Local NewsNew Fayetteville Brewery Opens with 11 Craft Beers, Food Truck Partnershipkelly shearing
Cumberland County Schools school lunch price increase
Local NewsCumberland County Schools Summer Meal Program Reaches New High with 91,000 Meals Servedkelly shearing
ROCKINGHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 19: Parker Retzlaff, driver of the #4 Scentsy Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025 in Rockingham, North Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Local NewsNASCAR’s Rockingham Returns Nets $40 Million Windfall to NC Countieskelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect