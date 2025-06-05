Fayetteville Urban Ministry Annual Charity Golf Classic is June 7

Polish up the clubs for the 29th annual Fayetteville Urban Ministry Charity Golf Classic coming up this Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Gates Four Golf and Country Club.

Click here to enter the tournament or to get more information.

Gates Four Golf and Country Club is located at 6775 Irongate Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The single player entry fee is only $65. For a foursome, the cost is just $275.

If you are not a golfer but would like to support the life-saving efforts of Fayetteville Urban Ministry, click here to make a tax-deductible donation.

Since 1974, Fayetteville Urban Ministry has been a community partner for residents who are down on their luck to turn to.

Based on their motto, "Working together to build a better Fayetteville,” Fayetteville Urban Ministry serves over 10,000 residents every year.

Because of the success of events such as the Charity Golf Classic, Fayetteville Urban Ministry helps these individuals and families at no charge.