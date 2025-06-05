Kameron Marlowe’s New Song ‘Seventeen’ Hits Radio July 14

Kameron Marlowe is welcoming the summer season with the release of his nostalgic new single, “Seventeen.” A high-energy country-rock anthem, “Seventeen,” embodies youthfulness and that feeling of being on top of the world. Marlowe does an excellent job of tapping into his trademark baritone voice and back into memories of lake days, first crushes, and teenage defiance.

“One of my favorite things about music is how it can transport you to a specific time and place,” Marlowe says of the single. “We wrote ‘Seventeen,' about that feeling you have when you're young and on top of the world. I spent my summers listening to music on the lake with my friends, getting into trouble, and making some of the best memories of my life. I hope this song takes you back there with us.”

The song was co-written by Marlowe, Tucker Beathard, Austin Goodloe, and Joybeth Taylor. The song opens with a nod to Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A.", which evokes Americana and youthful pride right away.

"Seventeen" follows the more reflective nature of Marlowe's previous album, Sad Songs For the Soul, but feels lively and returns to Marlowe's spirited identity, again leaning into the fact that it's summer.

The accompanying music video, directed by Matt Paskert, brings the song's themes to life with cinematic scenes of friends gathering at a lake house in Joelton, Tennessee, capturing the golden haze of summer memories.

Marlowe is set for a busy few months, including performances at CMA Fest in Nashville, where he'll take the stage at Nissan Stadium on June 6 and the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 7. He'll also be performing “Seventeen” on tour later this year alongside Parker McCollum, with dates spanning late summer and fall 2025.