NASCAR’s Rockingham Returns Nets $40 Million Windfall to NC Counties

Parker Retzlaff, driver of the #4 Scentsy Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025 in Rockingham, North Carolina.

Racing's return to Rockingham Speedway brought $40 million to Moore and Richmond counties this April. The packed weekend drew massive crowds to "The Rock," transforming the local economy.

Fans filled the stands both days - 25,000 on Saturday alone. The surge of visitors sent $28 million flowing into Moore County's businesses. Richmond County picked up another $11.8 million from the two-day event.

"From all accounts, we've heard nothing but great feedback about the race weekend, the fan experience, and the ease of getting to and from the track from visitors coming to the area for the races," said Phil Werz, President and CEO of the CVB, to the Sandhills Sentinel.

The timing couldn't have been better for local shops and hotels. During peak golf season, Moore County's hotels saw bookings climb 2.1% to 72.1% compared to last year. Short-term stays jumped 2.3%, with revenue up 3.8%.

Each day, 500 workers kept the track running smoothly. This marked the track's first major NASCAR event since 2013, when Kyle Larson sped to victory in the Craftsman Truck Series.

"Bringing NASCAR back to The Rock has reignited a strong sense of pride throughout Richmond County and the Sandhills region, while also serving as an exciting alternative tourism driver," said Martie Butler to the Sandhills Sentinel.

A $9 million boost from North Carolina's Motorsports Relief Fund in 2022 sparked the track's comeback. Workers fixed the racing surface, added safety features, and upgraded the whole facility.