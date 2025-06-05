Backstage Country
New Fayetteville Brewery Opens with 11 Craft Beers, Food Truck Partnership

Downtown Fayetteville welcomed North South Brewing on May 31 at 304 Williams Street. Owners James and Alicia Orlando discovered their passion for brewing in 2011 when they started at home…

Downtown Fayetteville welcomed North South Brewing on May 31 at 304 Williams Street.

Owners James and Alicia Orlando discovered their passion for brewing in 2011 when they started at home with just a bucket and stovetop. After moving to Fayetteville with the military, the two decided to take their passion to the next level by opening their own brewery and tap room.

Their tap list shines with creative brews. Guests can sip the bold 1.21 Gigahops IPA or try the smooth Sweet Fraulein Hefeweizen. The Hazy Girl Haaayes adds a twist to traditional styles. Trains whistle past while guests taste their namesake red ale, and the tart Raspy McSourface packs a punch of raspberry.

"As just a nice, friendly, welcoming environment to everybody, and we want to be able to provide that space to hang out, listen to good music, have some good food, and drink some great beers," said James Orlando to The Fayetteville Observer.

Bella Nonna, an Italian-fusion truck, parks full-time at the brewery. Chef Rob Kalish mixes North South's brews into his dishes. His signature pizza - topped with chicken, hot honey, and onions - caught attention and earned a spot in a Las Vegas contest.

Inside, steps lead to raised seats, and a special room fits 30 guests. The outdoor space spans nearly an acre - perfect for markets, bands, and community gatherings.

