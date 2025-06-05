Southern Gospel Sing Set for June 7 at New Hope Baptist in Fayetteville

If you love great Southern Gospel music, New Hope Baptist Church will be the place to be this Saturday, June 7th.
Get there early for the best seats. The FREE concert begins at 5:00 p.m.
Entertainment will be provided by The Revelators, Gaylon Pope & Sweetwater, Molded Clay from Rock Hill, South Carolina and by special guest Larry Chason.
No tickets are required but a love offering will be accepted.
New Hope Baptist Church is located at 3675 Rosehill Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
If you have questions or need more information, contact Russ Adair at 910-308-2391.
