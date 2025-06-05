Where Are They Now: 7 One-Hit Wonder Country Groups from the 90s

Tim Rushlow became a star with Little Texas in the 90s. But where is he now? (Hint… he’s joined up with some other 90s lead singers.)

With the recent success of artists like Zach Top and others channeling the 90's country vibe, it's been a great time to go back in time musically. While solo acts often dominate the country charts, the 1990s also produced several groups who found major success with a single hit before fading from the mainstream.

I was feeling a bit nostalgic for the good ol' days and wanted to check in on these hitmakers of yore. Here are seven notable one-hit wonder country groups from the 90s that were jukebox staples and what happened to them afterward:

Heartland – “I Loved Her First"

“I Loved Her First” became a massive wedding anthem and was the group’s only major hit, reaching No. 1 on the country charts.

Where Are They Now? After their brief chart run, Heartland struggled to replicate their success and faded from the mainstream. The band has reunited for occasional performances, especially at weddings and special events, but has not returned to the charts.

The last post from the group was at the end of 2024.

Little Texas – “What Might Have Been”

“What Might Have Been” was a chart-topping ballad and one of the group’s signature songs.

Where Are They Now? Little Texas had several other hits in the 90s, but “What Might Have Been” remains their most enduring. The band continues to tour with a revised lineup, playing festivals and nostalgia events.

One of the band's lead singers (it had several over the years), Tim Rushlow, now tours as a member of the country group The Frontmen, with Richie McDonald of Lonestar, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart.

The Tractors – “Baby Likes to Rock It”

This upbeat, rockabilly-influenced track hit No. 11 and was a staple of 90s country radio

Where Are They Now? The Tractors’ debut album went double platinum, but they never matched their initial success. Founder Steve Ripley continued to record and perform until his death in 2019. The group’s legacy lives on in Oklahoma’s music scene.

Perfect Stranger – “You Have the Right to Remain Silent”

This emotional ballad peaked at No. 4 on the country charts.

Where Are They Now? Perfect Stranger released more music but never repeated their early success. The band split and reunited several times, with members pursuing other musical projects.

BlackHawk – “Goodbye Says It All”

Their debut single reached No. 11 and became a 90s country staple.

Where Are They Now? BlackHawk had a few more hits but never reached the same heights. They still tour, though original member Van Stephenson passed away in 2001.

Ricochet – “Daddy’s Money”

“Daddy’s Money” hit No. 1 and was the group’s only chart-topper.

Where Are They Now? Ricochet continues to perform at fairs and festivals, often with some original members, but hasn’t returned to mainstream radio.

Yankee Grey – “All Things Considered”

Their debut single reached No. 8 on the country charts.

Where Are They Now? Yankee Grey’s follow-up singles failed to chart, and the group disbanded in the early 2000s. Members have since moved on to other musical and non-musical careers.