7th Lumbee Film Festival at UNCP During Lumbee Homecoming

Native American directors will present their work at the Lumbee Film Festival on July 5, 2025. The event takes place at UNC Pembroke during Lumbee Homecoming, featuring 11 distinct films.

Moore Hall opens its doors at 1 p.m. with "Qaqsoss Naka Wahantuhsis." This striking animation weaves a tale of a fox facing both inner battles and a demon, bringing mental health and trauma into focus through traditional storytelling methods.

Short films fill the afternoon starting at 4 p.m. "End the Silence" sheds light on Montana's missing women crisis. "Ni Wapiten" tackles environmental protection, while "Abaznoda" shows the art of basket crafting. "The Fighter" steps into the boxing ring, and "Pow" captures the spirit of sacred gatherings.

"Drowned Land" closes the night at 7 p.m. The film tracks a group of water protectors in their fight to save Oklahoma's Kiamichi River. Their struggle intensifies as state plans threaten to drain 85% of the water flow near Choctaw lands.

"The Lumbee Film Festival is for Native American filmmakers and for anyone who loves movies," said Festival Director Cheyenne Oxendine to The Bladen Online. "This year's films cover important topics the world needs to hear — and we need to share."