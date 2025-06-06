Fort Bragg Proposes Entertainment Hub at Historic Stryker Golf Course Location

Military officials are planning to transform the Stryker Golf Course into a new community space. Built in 1946, the Donald Ross course sits right outside the main gate where Bragg Boulevard ends.

This change in direction comes after local officials rejected moving E.E. Smith High School here last fall. The Fayetteville Observer reported that Fort Bragg officials are now considering turning the course into a community space and rebranding it as the Stryker Entertainment Complex.

"There's going to be room for investment from Fort Bragg, but also we're working with local civic leaders as well as the state and federal funding," said Col. Chad Mixon to the Fayetteville Observer.

The public can share their vision through QR codes placed around the area. Suggested additions might include walking trails, outdoor shows, and water activities. Officials will sort through input from everyone to select the best ideas.

Ryder Golf Course is another option for golfers but, unlike Stryker it requires a visit through security check points. Getting onto base now requires REAL ID cards or other valid forms of ID include U.S. passports, government worker badges, transport worker cards, updated state licenses, and tribal photo cards.