This Day in Country History: June 7

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2017 Country Music Television Awards on June 7. Over the years, this day has also hosted several benefit concerts and significant performances. The Johnny Cash Show premiered on June 7, and RaeLynn signed with the Warner Music Nashville record label.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 7 saw the following stars recognized at the CMT Awards:

2017: Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" won Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, Carrie Underwood picked up the Female Video of the Year for "Church Bells," and the Group Video of the Year award went to Little Big Town for "Better Man."

Cultural Milestones

From Johnny Cash to Sam Hunt and Rodney Atkins, these performers had an impact on culture and society on June 7 in past years:

1969: The first episode of The Johnny Cash Show aired on ABC-TV on this day. During the premiere, Johnny Cash sang "Folsom Prison Blues," Doug Kershaw sang "Diggy Liggy Lo," and Bob Dylan performed "I Threw It All Away" live for the first time. This country and western-themed variety show ran for two seasons.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were lots of fun performances on June 7, including:

2014: On day three of the CMA Fest in Nashville, headliners included Billy Ray Cyrus, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, and Keith Urban. Tyler Farr, Brett Eldredge, and Little Big Town were among the other artists who performed at this benefit event on June 7.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the music industry for June 7 include:

2016: Country singer RaeLynn announced she had signed a new record deal with Warner Music Nashville. RaeLynn was a contestant on The Voice and coached by Blake Shelton, who previously partnered with the same label.

