Lainey Wilson Drops Five New Songs on Hit Album

Lainey Wilson, the Grammy-winning country music artist, and Yellowstone actress, will release a deluxe version of her critically acclaimed album, Whirlwind, on Aug. 22 that will include five new songs, including "Somewhere Over Laredo." She co-wrote the song with Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, and Andy Albert. The song draws inspiration from "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and centers on lost love and rural longing.

Wilson debuted the song at the 2025 American Music Awards, delivering what Billboard called one of her most commanding and dynamic vocal performances to date. The performance crescendoed from a soft, tender vocal before gradually reaching her upper register for powerful moments that heightened the song's emotional acuity.

Currently on her nearly sold-out U.S. leg of the Whirlwind World Tour, following a successful European run, Wilson has been performing at major venues such as Madison Square Garden. Her 2025 momentum builds on major wins at the 60th Annual ACM Awards in May, where she earned Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year honors. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Wilson also won Best Country Album and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Wilson's acting career has also taken off in addition to her music career. She joined the cast of Yellowstone and played Abby, an aspiring country singer and love interest of ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen), in 2022. Wilson appeared for the first time in the episode "One Hundred Years Is Nothing" and was a recurring co-star for five episodes until the conclusion of the show in December 2024. Wilson also contributed her song to the soundtrack, before her appearance in the series.