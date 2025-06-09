Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae Soar to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with Genre-Blending Duet

Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae have reached an important landmark with their new song, "What I Want," which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track is Wallen's fourth chart-topper and McRae's first, and came amidst competition from Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

In its first week, the single racked up over 35 million streams and quickly became a standout from Wallen's upcoming album I'm the Problem, which has already placed 29 songs on the Hot 100. With this, Wallen joins Justin Bieber and Jay-Z in reaching a total of 105 Hot 100 hits despite having a shorter career.

"Man, I just think she's awesome," Wallen said in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. "I think nobody's really doing what she's doing. She seems like a new age real deal — with dancing, the singing, the type of songs she makes."

Wallen praised McRae for her vocal range and ability to push the track without altering the song's structure too much. He added that they were both in a creative partnership and respected each other, plus he added that the record's success comes from the relationship they had, more than their chart position.

"What I Want" fuses elements of country and pop, a variation of which has previously been referred to as crossover and is increasingly popular in today's music climate. Wallen's fluidity concerning genre influences, as well as McRae's original artistry, have come together to make an accessible track for most fans while allowing us to really appreciate the idea that pop and country are constantly evolving and merging.

The collaboration also speaks to Wallen's continued chart dominance. Of his 17 career top 10 hits, nine come from I'm the Problem, adding to the anticipation for the full album. The project garnered attention after "What I Want" leaked a day before release, further amplifying buzz around the record.