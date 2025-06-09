Trump, Hegseth Visiting Bragg Tuesday to Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a visit with Michigan Air National Guard Troops on April 29, 2025 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.

President Donald Trump will join Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on Tuesday, June 10 at Fort Bragg. They'll celebrate the Army's 250-year milestone with major festivities.

Pike Field will serve as the main event space, opening its gates at 10 a.m. Guests need to sign up ahead of time at America250.org to see military demonstrations and enjoy live shows starting at 4 p.m.

The celebrations at the base kick off nationwide events, leading up to a huge June 14 parade through Washington D.C. Crowds will watch tanks drive by, artillery rumble past, and planes fly overhead while soldiers march in formation.

Personnel will head home at noon that day, though childcare centers will keep regular hours.

Planning to join? Just show your REAL ID and register online. With Fort Bragg being home to the XVIII Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division, organizers expect big crowds. You must ALSO register for the event here.

The Iron Mike Conference Center will host a closing gala from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on June 18.

The Continental Congress created the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775. This anniversary year draws its motto "This we'll defend" directly from Revolutionary War times.

A new exhibition, "Call to Arms: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War," launched June 7 at the National Museum of the United States Army.