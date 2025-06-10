Faith Hill Makes Country Music Comeback at CMA Fest After Two-Year Break

Faith Hill made a notable return to the country music scene on June 6 with an appearance at CMA Fest in Nashville — her first major public outing in nearly two years. Hill attended alongside her youngest daughter Audrey and longtime friend Rita Wilson, showing her support backstage for artists including Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shaboozey.

Although she didn't perform, Hill turned heads in a black leather jacket and vintage Bruce Springsteen T-shirt, drawing praise from fans for her timeless look and igniting hopes for a potential comeback. Her presence comes after a relatively quiet period; she last released new music in 2017 with her husband, Tim McGraw, on their collaborative album The Rest of Our Life. Hill has not announced any retirement and has largely remained out of the spotlight, especially after deleting her social media accounts in 2024, which sparked concern among some fans.

The couple, married since 1996, continues to prioritize family. “I've been lucky. I've been very fortunate. First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I was a wild man,” McGraw said. “I was having fun. She turned my life around. I couldn't have found a better woman. Not only beautiful and talented but just a good, good person. And then having our daughters. It's life-changing. They make you a better person, and they certainly calm the demons in you.” The couple shares three daughters: Gracie, 27, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23.

Earlier this year, Hill and McGraw attended Gracie's performance at Carnegie Hall, continuing their visible support for their children's artistic pursuits.

McGraw, 58, also reflected on his own health and career outlook following a challenging year marked by numerous medical setbacks. “To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up,” he said.