Fayetteville Rolls Out $769M Plan for City-Wide Walkability Upgrades

City leaders studied a $769 million proposal to transform Fayetteville's streets. The plan adds 144 paths and crossings across town, stretching into 2045.

Split into three parts, the first chunk needs $52.8 million. This money will build 41 new paths within five years, putting safety first near schools and spots where people have been hurt.

"The current plan update provides just kind of a rebooted, comprehensive safety and connectivity analysis," said Zachary Bugg, a consultant on the project, told the Fayetteville Observer. "We've had 144 projects that ... constitute all areas of the city, all districts."

People shaped these changes through their input. The city got 500 survey answers and lots of written thoughts. In 2024, planners met twice with locals and held four team meetings to hear what mattered most.

Safety drove the choices. The team checked crash data and rated each street's risk level. They started with 314 spots but picked the 144 most critical ones.

State roads staff, local schools, and Fayetteville State pitched in ideas. New paths will pop up on Cliffdale and Skibo roads. Fresh greenways and safe crossings will link key spots.

Years 5 through 10 mark phase two. The final push starts after that. The budget includes extra cash since building costs keep rising.

The vote comes soon. If passed, this blueprint will guide how people move through Fayetteville until 2045. Streets will change to put walkers first.

