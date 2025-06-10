Old Dominion in Greensboro: Win Your Tickets Here

Picture this: It’s a warm July evening, and you’re under the stars at White Oak Amphitheater in Greensboro, NC, surrounded by fellow country fans. The lights dim, and Old Dominion takes the stage, kicking off another unforgettable night on their “How Good Is That” World Tour. Known for their electrifying live shows and clever songwriting, Old Dominion is bringing their signature blend of country and pop back to North Carolina on July 17.

This summer, the band is not only celebrating their ongoing tour but also the upcoming release of their highly anticipated album, Barbara, dropping August 22. Featuring new tracks like “Me Most Nights” and “Making Good Time,” Barbara promises to be their most eclectic and heartfelt work yet.

WKML wants to send you and a friend to experience the magic live! Enter now for your chance to win tickets and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Here’s what you could win:

A pair of tickets to Old Dominion, July 17 at White Oak Amphitheater in Greensboro

An unforgettable evening filled with hits from Old Dominion, including songs from their upcoming album "Barbara"

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night of music and memories!