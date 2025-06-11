Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug Pack Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest, New Album Drops in August

Bailey Zimmerman delivered a dynamic performance at Nissan Stadium on June 9, closing out CMA Fest 2025 with a high-energy set that followed acts like Cody Johnson and Kelsea Ballerini. Among the standout moments was Zimmerman's live collaboration with rapper BigXthaPlug on their genre-blending hit "All The Way." This viral anthem has racked up over 70 million streams on Spotify and more than 20 million views on its music video. The track has gained strong traction across platforms like TikTok, driven by its catchy chorus and BigXthaPlug's bold verses.

Zimmerman also surprised the audience by debuting his new single, "Comin' in Cold," a preview from his forthcoming album Different Night Same Rodeo, slated for release on August 8, 2025. Reflecting on his rise, Zimmerman noted, "Only breaking into the music industry a few years ago, Zimmerman continues to get comfortable with the stardom. Even he admitted, 'I don't think you can ever see it getting this big.'"

The show featured a notable performance of "Backup Plan," a track that included Luke Combs. While Combs couldn't attend, Josh Ross stepped in and delivered a powerful rendition that preserved the spirit of the collaboration. The performance highlighted Ross's ability to blend his style with Zimmerman's sound seamlessly.

Earlier in the week, Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug appeared together at the Billboard Power Players ceremony, where BigXthaPlug was honored as Innovator of the Year. The rapper also hinted at a new project in the works featuring artists like Jelly Roll and Post Malone, suggesting more high-profile genre crossovers to come.