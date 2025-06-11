Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug Pack Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest, New Album Drops in August

Bailey Zimmerman delivered a dynamic performance at Nissan Stadium on June 9, closing out CMA Fest 2025 with a high-energy set that followed acts like Cody Johnson and Kelsea Ballerini….

Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman delivered a dynamic performance at Nissan Stadium on June 9, closing out CMA Fest 2025 with a high-energy set that followed acts like Cody Johnson and Kelsea Ballerini. Among the standout moments was Zimmerman's live collaboration with rapper BigXthaPlug on their genre-blending hit "All The Way." This viral anthem has racked up over 70 million streams on Spotify and more than 20 million views on its music video. The track has gained strong traction across platforms like TikTok, driven by its catchy chorus and BigXthaPlug's bold verses.

Zimmerman also surprised the audience by debuting his new single, "Comin' in Cold," a preview from his forthcoming album Different Night Same Rodeo, slated for release on August 8, 2025. Reflecting on his rise, Zimmerman noted, "Only breaking into the music industry a few years ago, Zimmerman continues to get comfortable with the stardom. Even he admitted, 'I don't think you can ever see it getting this big.'"

The show featured a notable performance of "Backup Plan," a track that included Luke Combs. While Combs couldn't attend, Josh Ross stepped in and delivered a powerful rendition that preserved the spirit of the collaboration. The performance highlighted Ross's ability to blend his style with Zimmerman's sound seamlessly.

Earlier in the week, Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug appeared together at the Billboard Power Players ceremony, where BigXthaPlug was honored as Innovator of the Year. The rapper also hinted at a new project in the works featuring artists like Jelly Roll and Post Malone, suggesting more high-profile genre crossovers to come.

Zimmerman continues to emphasize the importance of hard work and consistency in his career. "I believed in myself, I had a really strong foundation coming into it and really had a lot of conviction in me that was like, 'Man. I know I can do this.'" He continued, "I know I can play shows, I know I can do it, [and] I just got to go do it. And that's what I think it was. It was just like, head down, go work harder than anybody else. Let's go do as many videos, let's go put songs out, let's go write songs every day."

Bailey ZimmermanBigXthaPlug
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds 21 Fall Shows to North American Tour
MusicStephen Wilson Jr. Adds 21 Fall Shows to North American TourJennifer Eggleston
Lorrie Morgan Takes the Stage Just Days After Losing Her Husband
MusicLorrie Morgan Takes the Stage Just Days After Losing Her HusbandJennifer Eggleston
This Day in Country History: June 11
MusicThis Day in Country History: June 11Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect