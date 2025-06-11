Backstage Country
Conner Smith Involved In Nashville Accident That Killed Elderly Woman

Nashville police said Conner Smith showed “no signs of impairment” after accident that killed a Nashville pedestrian.

Brandon Plotnick
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Conner Smith attends Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

Conner Smith attends Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

Country singer Conner Smith, who was part of the 2023 KML Stars & Guitars show, was driving in an accident that killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Nashville.

According to a police news release, 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins was crossing a Nashville street when Smith's Chevrolet Silverado truck hit the woman. Police said Smith showed "no signs of impairment" in the accident.

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues."

Dobbins was reportedly crossing 3rd Avenue North in the crosswalk around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, when the truck hit her. Dobbins lived near the accident scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

According to Good Morning America, Smith's attorney Warrick G. Robinson released a statement on his behalf.

"On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Smith was reportedly released at the scene, and not arrested. No charges have been filed.

Smith shot to fame with his hit song "Creek Will Rise." He had been performing at CMA Fest in Nashville over the weekend.

Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
