Fort Bragg Shuts Down Manchester Road Until August 31 for Big Repairs

Fort Bragg will block access to Manchester Road between Morganton Road and Morrison Bridge Road through August's end. Workers need time to put down fresh pavement.

"When it's all said and done, it's going to be a whole lot safer road," Public Works deputy chief Lawrence Pico told the Fayetteville Observer.

Cars must find new paths around the work zone. Those coming from Moore County can pick between two options: take Morganton to King to Plank Road, or switch to N.C. 311, which links to King and Plank Road.

Northern traffic has choices, too. U.S. 1 meets N.C. 690, which leads to the Morrison Bridge and Manchester. Another path winds through U.S. 1 to N.C. 24, ending at N.C. 87.

This project builds on last fall's King Road fixes. Once Manchester wraps up, work shifts to Plank and Lamont.

By winter, Morrison Bridge and Blues roads will see updates. Instead of full closures, traffic will shift between lanes during the 45-day job.

Fort Bragg joined forces with North Carolina's Department of Transportation for these fixes. Col. Chad Mixon, who runs the garrison, points to worn-out streets needing care. "Talking about quality of life for our soldiers, that's going to be a much better driving experience, because it's just aging infrastructure," he stated.