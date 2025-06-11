Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: June 13-June 15

Fayetteville's weekend lineup is full of energy, culture, and community fun. Catch MiLB action at Segra Stadium when the Fredericksburg Nationals take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, complete with themed daily promos. Celebrate Juneteenth at the R&B Paint Party, or enjoy an intimate jazz night with Marcus Johnson.

When: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:05 a.m.; Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 6:35 p.m.; Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.

Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville

Cost: Tickets start at $12

The Fredericksburg Nationals face off against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a week packed with exciting promotions. Highlights include Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with $2 tacos and $4 Coronas, Teacher Appreciation Night with complimentary educator tickets, and Thirsty Thursday featuring $5 brews and postgame live music. Friday brings an upgraded Fireworks Extravaganza, and Saturday celebrates Los Guerreros de Fayetteville with a Hispanic Heritage Cap Giveaway. The series wraps up Sunday with a Father's Day Celebration, Sunday Funday activities, and a Family 4 Pack ticket deal perfect for a day at the ballpark.

When: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 226 The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville

Cost: General Admission $13.39 and Paint and Party $30.52

Celebrate Juneteenth with art, music, and community at the R&B Paint Party: For the Culture. Held at The Warehouse and hosted by Black Canvas in collaboration with The ArtBeat of the Warehouse, the event features Juneteenth-inspired paint templates, drink specials, and a live DJ set by Tommi Lee. Special guest artist @PaintingOnPurpose will join the celebration, blending creativity with cultural pride.

When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Ambiance of Fayetteville, 2510 Legion Road, Fayetteville

Cost: tickets available online for Paint & Party $30.52; General Admission is $13.39

The Ambiance of Fayetteville invites you to a night of soul, jazz, and connection with Billboard-charting pianist and producer Marcus Johnson. Johnson creates an intimate atmosphere for music lovers by blending smooth jazz, R&B, and rich grooves. Featuring selections from his 23 albums, including Billboard-charting hits and new tracks from the "FLO Tour 2025," this evening promises an immersive experience.

Other Events

Weekend activities in Fayetteville include music, family fun, and local shopping. Whether you're catching a high-energy live performance, celebrating dads with hands-on activities, or browsing unique finds at a pop-up market, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the community and kick off the summer season: