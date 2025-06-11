UNC Pembroke Nursing Program Gets 10-Year National Accreditation

The national nursing board has awarded UNC Pembroke's McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing a 10-year accreditation. The program's Bachelor of Science track will keep its accreditation through June 2035.

Starting October 7, 2024, this marks back-to-back decade-long approvals from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The school first won its credentials in 2014.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this distinguished 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education," said Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences, to the Robesonian. "This recognition not only validates the high standards of our Bachelor of Science in Nursing program but also underscores our commitment to cultivating future leaders in healthcare."

Since 2005, the program has trained nurses in southeastern North Carolina. Students can pick between two paths: finishing an RN-to-BSN degree or starting fresh with pre-licensure studies.

School director Dr. Jennifer Jones-Locklear credits staff unity for their success. "This recognition stems from careful planning and putting students first," she said. "Our teachers work hard to shape tomorrow's medical professionals."

Quality checks run deep in the approval process. Officials will check progress in June 2030. They'll visit campus again in fall 2034 for a full review.

Dr. Skuka spelled out the benefits: "When students pick our program, they know they're getting top-notch training. Our graduates pass their exams, move up to advanced degrees, and thrive in their careers."