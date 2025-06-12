Backstage Country
Ashley McBryde Set to Drop Studio Version of “Rattlesnake Preacher” June 26

Ashley McBryde has officially announced the upcoming release of a studio version of her longtime fan-favorite track, “Rattlesnake Preacher.” Set for release on June 26 through Warner Music Nashville, the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Ashley Mcbryde performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Ashley McBryde has officially announced the upcoming release of a studio version of her longtime fan-favorite track, “Rattlesnake Preacher.” Set for release on June 26 through Warner Music Nashville, the song has been a staple of McBryde's live shows for years and is finally being recorded in response to persistent fan demand.

“‘Rattlesnake Preacher' has been a staple in our live show since the bar days, and we've constantly been asked by fans when it'll make it onto a record,” shares McBryde. “As we were gearing up for my second year of co-hosting CMA Fest, it felt like the perfect time to finally get this one out there. It's my way of saying thank you to the fans who have shown up, listened, and gave this song life long before it was ever recorded.”

Produced by John Osborne, the studio version aims to capture the raw, high-energy spirit of McBryde's live performances with her band, Deadhorse. The announcement comes after her celebrated performance at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on June 8, where she co-hosted the show and performed a wonderfully personal performance of the song. "Rattlesnake Preacher" holds importance for McBryde because it was written by her late friend and collaborator, Randall Clay. Though McBryde typically performs her own compositions, she described this release as a heartfelt tribute to Clay and his influence on her career.

McBryde is currently preparing for a busy summer tour that includes headlining dates across the U.S. and appearances at major festivals. She will also join Little Big Town and Dwight Yoakam on selected stops. In addition to her musical accomplishments, McBryde was honored in May 2025 with an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Arkansas State University, where she previously studied.

With this long-awaited release, McBryde offers both a thank-you to her fans and a meaningful salute to a late songwriting partner whose work continues to resonate.

Ashley McBrydeDeadhorse
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
