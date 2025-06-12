Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Moroney Teams Up Again with Boys Lie for New Clothing Line

On June 17, Megan Moroney will release her second capsule collection with streetwear brand Boys Lie, following the success of their 2024 collaboration, which featured her song “Houston, He’s a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

On June 17, Megan Moroney will release her second capsule collection with streetwear brand Boys Lie, following the success of their 2024 collaboration, which featured her song "Houston, He's a Problem." Moroney's 2024 album inspires this new collection, Am I Okay?, and takes a more playful design perspective with bold patterns and textures, including a standout pale blue camo look.

The release reveals the connection between Moroney's musical persona and her fashion sense and is made evident through the design process with Moroney and Boys Lie. The line will include matching sets, such as white tank tops, knit shorts, T-shirts printed with lyrics to Moroney's songs, and a crewneck sweatshirt featuring Moroney's name.

Moroney's personal connection to Boys Lie adds authenticity to the partnership — she's frequently spotted in their apparel and openly embraces the brand's aesthetic. "We were kind of begging to do a second one, too, just because we know how much people from our customer base wanted to get another [one]," Boys Lie co-founder Leah O'Malley tells PEOPLE.

Co-founder Tori Robinson also shared her enthusiasm, stating, "We have always loved working with Megan and her team, and it was always something that we wanted to relaunch. I don't think Megan's fans or the Boys Lie fans ever gave up on the past capsule."

Moroney's style is consistently a blend of colorful, fun stage looks and more casual, chic offstage looks, as she continues to highlight the importance of fashion within her public identity and music career. This upcoming capsule was designed to give back to her expanding fanbase but also to reach fashion fanatics who love the combination of bright streetwear styles and lyrical yet unique storytelling.

Boys LieMegan Moroney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Anthem Music Snaps Up Marty Robbins’ Iconic Song Collection to Keep Country Legend’s Legacy Alive
MusicAnthem Music Snaps Up Marty Robbins’ Iconic Song Collection to Keep Country Legend’s Legacy AliveJennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney Welcomes Uncle Kracker to Las Vegas Sphere for “When the Sun Goes Down” Duet
MusicKenny Chesney Welcomes Uncle Kracker to Las Vegas Sphere for “When the Sun Goes Down” DuetJennifer Eggleston
Country Singer Hailey Whitters Kicks Off 12-City Tour After New Album Drop
MusicCountry Singer Hailey Whitters Kicks Off 12-City Tour After New Album DropJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect