Megan Moroney Teams Up Again with Boys Lie for New Clothing Line

On June 17, Megan Moroney will release her second capsule collection with streetwear brand Boys Lie, following the success of their 2024 collaboration, which featured her song "Houston, He's a Problem." Moroney's 2024 album inspires this new collection, Am I Okay?, and takes a more playful design perspective with bold patterns and textures, including a standout pale blue camo look.

The release reveals the connection between Moroney's musical persona and her fashion sense and is made evident through the design process with Moroney and Boys Lie. The line will include matching sets, such as white tank tops, knit shorts, T-shirts printed with lyrics to Moroney's songs, and a crewneck sweatshirt featuring Moroney's name.

Moroney's personal connection to Boys Lie adds authenticity to the partnership — she's frequently spotted in their apparel and openly embraces the brand's aesthetic. "We were kind of begging to do a second one, too, just because we know how much people from our customer base wanted to get another [one]," Boys Lie co-founder Leah O'Malley tells PEOPLE.

Co-founder Tori Robinson also shared her enthusiasm, stating, "We have always loved working with Megan and her team, and it was always something that we wanted to relaunch. I don't think Megan's fans or the Boys Lie fans ever gave up on the past capsule."