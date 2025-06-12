Spaceballs 2 Coming: Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, and Bill Pullman Return for 2027 Sequel

Nearly four decades after Mel Brooks’ beloved sci-fi parody Spaceballs first hit theaters, a long-awaited sequel is finally on the launchpad. Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Spaceballs 2 will arrive in theaters in 2027, reuniting original stars and introducing a new generation to the galaxy’s most ludicrous adventure.

Mel Brooks Returns as Yogurt and Producer

Comedy legend Mel Brooks, who turns 99 this month, will reprise his role as Yogurt, the wise, Schwartz-wielding mentor, and will also serve as a producer on the sequel. Brooks’ involvement is a major draw for fans, as he not only starred in but also directed and co-wrote the 1987 original, cementing its place as a cult classic.

Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman Reprise Iconic Roles

In a move sure to thrill longtime fans, Rick Moranis is set to return as the villainous Dark Helmet—his first live-action film role in nearly 30 years. Bill Pullman will also reprise his role as the heroic Lone Starr, ensuring that the core dynamic of the original remains intact. The casting of Moranis is particularly significant, given his long hiatus from Hollywood.

New Faces Join the Franchise

The sequel will introduce new talent alongside the returning stars. Josh Gad, known for Frozen and The Book of Mormon, is not only co-writing the screenplay but is also expected to star and produce. Keke Palmer has also joined the cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role, bringing fresh energy to the ensemble.

Creative Team and Direction Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) will direct the film, working from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. The project is being produced by Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, with executive producers including Samit and Hernandez.

Details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, but the studio’s tongue-in-cheek description promises a “Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film”. The teaser trailer, released alongside the announcement, features Brooks humorously acknowledging the long wait and the countless sequels that have come and gone since 1987. The film is expected to lampoon not only Star Wars but also the modern era of blockbuster franchises, sequels, and reboots.

A Cult Classic’s Enduring Legacy

The original Spaceballs spoofed the Star Wars saga and other sci-fi staples, earning a modest box office but achieving enduring cult status. Its return comes at a time when legacy sequels and franchise revivals are thriving, making Brooks’ signature brand of parody as timely as ever.

Spaceballs 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the original film. With Brooks, Moranis, and Pullman all returning, and a new creative team eager to expand the franchise, the sequel is poised to deliver the Schwartz-fueled comedy fans have been waiting for. As Brooks quipped in the announcement trailer: