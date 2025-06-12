Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Two Rosehill Road Intersections to Close in Fayetteville for $2.7M Roundabout Project

Road crews will block parts of Rosehill Road in northeastern Fayetteville this summer. The closure follows NCDOT issuing a $2.7 million contract to build two mini-roundabouts last fall. During construction,…

Beasley Media Group Editoral
Road closed sign informing on street repair with local access
Getty Images

Road crews will block parts of Rosehill Road in northeastern Fayetteville this summer. The closure follows NCDOT issuing a $2.7 million contract to build two mini-roundabouts last fall.

During construction, drivers will need to detour through Shaw Mill Road, cut through Murchison Road, or use Country Club Drive instead. Crews picked dates around July Fourth, hoping to minimize disruption for residents.

These compact traffic circles fit within existing road space, making intersections significantly safer. A 2021 UNC-Charlotte study backs this up - they reduce serious accidents by nearly 60%.

The project focuses on two T-shaped intersections in north Fayetteville with frequent accidents. NCDOT selected these locations based on crash data and traffic patterns.

This upgrade is part of broader improvements to north Fayetteville roads. Traffic has increased on these streets due to new development and changes from the Outer Loop project.

With Pine Forest High nearby, construction will happen during off-peak hours. They'll avoid school traffic times and steer clear of local events that bring heavy traffic.

Unlike traditional roundabouts, mini-roundabouts need less room. They help traffic move smoothly while reducing potential crash points.

At Stacey Weaver Drive, previous studies revealed significant issues. Officials wanted expanded lanes and improved pedestrian access to handle increased traffic from nearby housing developments.

Engineers chose roundabouts instead of traditional intersections for their better performance. Many other North Carolina cities now use them to improve similar problem spots on their roads.

FayettevilleNCDoT
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Fayetteville Mayor Colvin Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2025
Local NewsFayetteville Mayor Colvin Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2025Brandon Plotnick
Road closed sign informing on street repair with local access
Local NewsFort Bragg Shuts Down Manchester Road Until August 31 for Big Repairskelly shearing
Group of people, outdoor and portrait as medical student for career, learning or education in clinic. Team, smile and together for development, healthcare or studying in university campus or hospital
Local NewsUNC Pembroke Nursing Program Gets 10-Year National Accreditationkelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect