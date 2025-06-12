Two Rosehill Road Intersections to Close in Fayetteville for $2.7M Roundabout Project

Road crews will block parts of Rosehill Road in northeastern Fayetteville this summer. The closure follows NCDOT issuing a $2.7 million contract to build two mini-roundabouts last fall.

During construction, drivers will need to detour through Shaw Mill Road, cut through Murchison Road, or use Country Club Drive instead. Crews picked dates around July Fourth, hoping to minimize disruption for residents.

Tamarack Drive: Closed June 16-July 2​

Landau Drive: Closed July 8-July 24

These compact traffic circles fit within existing road space, making intersections significantly safer. A 2021 UNC-Charlotte study backs this up - they reduce serious accidents by nearly 60%.

The project focuses on two T-shaped intersections in north Fayetteville with frequent accidents. NCDOT selected these locations based on crash data and traffic patterns.

This upgrade is part of broader improvements to north Fayetteville roads. Traffic has increased on these streets due to new development and changes from the Outer Loop project.

With Pine Forest High nearby, construction will happen during off-peak hours. They'll avoid school traffic times and steer clear of local events that bring heavy traffic.

Unlike traditional roundabouts, mini-roundabouts need less room. They help traffic move smoothly while reducing potential crash points.

At Stacey Weaver Drive, previous studies revealed significant issues. Officials wanted expanded lanes and improved pedestrian access to handle increased traffic from nearby housing developments.