Country Star Megan Moroney Eyes Dream Collabs with Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae

Megan Moroney is continuing to expand her creative horizons in both music and fashion. The rising country star recently announced her second capsule collection with Boys Lie, set to launch June 17, blending her signature style with a cheekier design direction. "I am definitely in the studio working on the next album," she tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "I'm giving myself a few more months to write some more songs, but it feels lighter and a little more carefree than my other albums."

Moroney emphasized that while she's experimenting sonically, her core identity remains intact. "It's more me than ever," she added. Her growing confidence also includes dreams of pop collaborations. "I'm a fan of them," Moroney says of Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae. "I've gotten to briefly hang out with both of them, and I think we could come up with something really cool if the opportunity presented itself." She added that a potential collaboration with Rodrigo would likely "lean sad and angry." "I think we would crush an idea like that," she said, noting Rodrigo is her go-to when she's really sad.

She also recalled a meaningful performance with Ed Sheeran at The Bluebird Café in March 2025, an experience that deepened her interest in collaborating with him in the future.