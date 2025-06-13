Emily Blunt Updates Fans on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Emily Blunt just gave an update on The Devil Wears Prada 2, and fans are spiraling faster than Miranda Priestly’s assistants during Fashion Week. In a recent interview, Blunt, our beloved Emily Charlton, Patron Saint of Black Eyeliner and Tight Ponytails, dropped a tantalizing update on the sequel that’s been teased and whispered about since 2006.

Emily Blunt on Meryl Streep: “We Always Have Beef”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Blunt gave fans an update about the 2006 movie’s sequel. In the first movie, Blunt is Emily Charlton, Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) faithful assistant. Priestly is the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Anne Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who gets a job at the fashion magazine but always seems to clash with everyone because of her nonchalance toward fashion.

Blunt might have been stingy when it comes to details, but it seems she confirmed what we’ve all been waiting for: a showdown between Emily and Miranda. Blunt said, “Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do? We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we remedy it. I’m not sure.”

Aside from the fans, Blunt said it was also her daughters, Hazel and Violet, who are the most eager for filming to start: “I think they would quite like to go to set. Just for the fashion.”

What Else We Know About Devil Wears Prada 2

Variety reported that although Blunt and Streep are set to reprise their roles, there are no official announcements yet about Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel, a long-time fashion editor at Runway and who helped Hathaway’s character with her ever-needed makeover.

Tucci, however, seems to be more than eager to return if asked: “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.”

The sequel reportedly will be about Priestly as she thinks about her career because of the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She is set to face off against Emily, who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Miranda needs to save her career.