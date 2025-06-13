Backstage Country
Win a Trip to See Chris Stapleton in New York City

Listen all week long for a Chris Stapleton song and enter your keyword for a shot at a trip to NYC to see Chris at Madison Square Garden.

Sarah Weaver
chris stapleton
Get ready for the country music getaway of a lifetime, because The Big 95.7 WKML is sending one lucky listener and their guest to New York City to see Chris Stapleton live in concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

This unforgettable trip includes everything you need for an amazing weekend in the Big Apple — round-trip flights, a night in a NYC hotel, and two tickets to see one of the biggest names in country music in one of the most iconic venues in the world.

Imagine it: You and your guest, walking through Times Square, grabbing dinner before the show, and then singing along to “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Starting Over” under the lights of Madison Square Garden. It’s one night. One concert. One memory you’ll never forget.

Here’s how to enter:

🎧 Listen to The Big 95.7 all week long (6/16-6/20 and 6/23-6/27) at 8:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.
🎶 When you hear a Chris Stapleton song, write down the title
🖱️ Enter the EXACT song title along with your info in the form below and click "Submit"

That’s it! One lucky winner will be chosen to experience the magic of Chris Stapleton live in NYC.

The Grand Prize includes:

  • Roundtrip airfare for two to New York City
  • One-night hotel stay in Manhattan
  • Two tickets to Chris Stapleton at Madison Square Garden on July 26

The total prize value is $2,000, and only one winner will be selected—will it be you?

Listen to The Big 95.7 all week long, and enter your Chris Stapleton song keyword to win above.

Don’t miss your chance to turn a regular summer weekend into an unforgettable country music adventure!

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

Chris Stapleton
Sarah Weaver
Sarah is the trivia master, holding down The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML, and serving as the station’s Programming Director. She keeps it real, honest, and open often explaining the ups and downs of life. Outdoorsy and nature-driven, Sarah enjoys hiking with her German Shepherd, Mila, going for long scenic drives, and catching a concert or local sporting event. Sarah also enjoys and writing about cooking healthy meals, wine, exercising, Harry Potter movie marathons, singing loudly in her car, and eating way too much pizza.
