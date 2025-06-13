Win a Trip to See Chris Stapleton in New York City

Get ready for the country music getaway of a lifetime, because The Big 95.7 WKML is sending one lucky listener and their guest to New York City to see Chris Stapleton live in concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

This unforgettable trip includes everything you need for an amazing weekend in the Big Apple — round-trip flights, a night in a NYC hotel, and two tickets to see one of the biggest names in country music in one of the most iconic venues in the world.

Imagine it: You and your guest, walking through Times Square, grabbing dinner before the show, and then singing along to “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Starting Over” under the lights of Madison Square Garden. It’s one night. One concert. One memory you’ll never forget.

Here’s how to enter:

🎧 Listen to The Big 95.7 all week long (6/16-6/20 and 6/23-6/27) at 8:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 5:15 p.m.

🎶 When you hear a Chris Stapleton song, write down the title

🖱️ Enter the EXACT song title along with your info in the form below and click "Submit"

That’s it! One lucky winner will be chosen to experience the magic of Chris Stapleton live in NYC.

The Grand Prize includes:

Roundtrip airfare for two to New York City

One-night hotel stay in Manhattan

Two tickets to Chris Stapleton at Madison Square Garden on July 26

The total prize value is $2,000, and only one winner will be selected—will it be you?

Listen to The Big 95.7 all week long, and enter your Chris Stapleton song keyword to win above.