This Day in Country History: June 14

Festivals, benefits, deaths, awards, and floods have occurred on June 14 in past years. The country music industry takes pride in artists, and on this day, those who gave back to the community were honored.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones for the country music industry that happened on June 14 include:

2018: The Band Perry received a Gold certification from the RIAA for their single "Don't Let Me Be Lonely". This group, comprising three siblings, combines classic country with an infusion of rock, gospel, and soul to create their distinct sound.

Country music star Thomas Rhett scored big with two RIAA Platinum certifications for his singles "Get Me Some of That" and "Star of the Show."

Alan Jackson was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This organization celebrates and honors the contributions of popular music songwriters.

2019: The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted the legendary country music singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts and inductees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 14 included:

2011: The country band Alabama headlined the Bama Rising benefit concert at the BJCC Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, helping to raise nearly $2 million for tornado relief.

2014: Country music stars Gary Allen and Brett Eldredge performed at the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation Gala Banquet and Concert to raise money for South Dakota families in need.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From certifications to festivals, the country music industry was busy on June 14:

2009: Two young artists who are now country music superstars performed at the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert, now multiple award-winning artists, were the headliners at LP Field on the last day of the annual festival.

2024: Fans sang and danced to their favorite country music artists in Bloomington, Illinois, at the Tailgate N' Tallboys Bloomington festival. Stars who performed on June 14 included Eric Church, Elle King, Paul Cauthen, and Tyler Braden. Nate Kenyon, Lanie Gardner, and Clayton Shay were among the supporting acts.

Fans sang and danced to their favorite country music artists in Bloomington, Illinois, at the Tailgate N' Tallboys Bloomington festival. Stars who performed on June 14 included Eric Church, Elle King, Paul Cauthen, and Tyler Braden. Nate Kenyon, Lanie Gardner, and Clayton Shay were among the supporting acts. 2024: Country music artists Cody Johnson, Justin More, Priscilla Block, and Dillon Carmichael headlined the Country Fest held at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence, Ohio, on this day.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges for the country music world on June 14 included:

2010: Country music singer Jimmy Dean, known for his song "Big Band John," died. Dean was instrumental in bringing country music into the mainstream and was recognized as a brand ambassador for the famous Jimmy Dean Sausages.

2015: After devastating rain broke a levee and caused massive flooding, the Louisiana Mud Fest in Colfax ended early. 100 people were rescued from the flooded festival grounds. The GRAMMY Award-winning band Kentucky Headhunters was scheduled to be one of the headliners.