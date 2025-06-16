Dylan Marlowe Reaches No. 1 with “Boys Back Home,” Celebrates at BMI Nashville

BMI hosted a special celebration at its Nashville headquarters on June 11, honoring Dylan Marlowe's first No. 1 hit as an artist, "Boys Back Home." The song, co-written by Marlowe, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox and recorded with Dylan Scott, has been certified Gold and marks Marlowe's second chart-topper as a songwriter following Jon Pardi's "Last Night Lonely."

The ceremony emphasized the collaborative, creative effort involved in the success of the song, with several industry leaders speaking to the importance of the team effort. BMI, for example, presented Seth Ennis with a custom-made Taylor guitar to award him for having his first of many No. 1 songs as a BMI songwriter. Likewise, Fox was awarded a custom guitar from SESAC.

Fox added levity to the event, joking, "When you come to town, all you want to do is write with songwriters like Dallas Davidson. Then you start writing songs with your friends — and the next thing you know, your first hit is with your friends. These moments are full circle, but I still want a hit with Dallas Davidson."

Marlowe shared emotional thanks to his wife and family, his team at Play It Again and Sony Music Nashville, as well as his co-writers and Scott. "This is something that has been on my heart for a while," he shared. "I've always dreamed of being up here and getting to talk about one of these songs."

A native of Statesboro, Georgia, Marlowe has built a growing reputation through his fusion of country grit and rock influences, citing Eric Church and Limp Bizkit among his inspirations. He first got major attention in 2021, with a TikTok cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" that he adapted to his story.