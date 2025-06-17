Cumberland Among NC Counties With New Self-Service Court Kiosks

Starting June 2025, self-service kiosks will pop up in eight North Carolina courthouses, including the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. These machines aim to speed up court tasks for local residents.

"These kiosks are the next step in ensuring robust public access to the court system," said Ryan S. Boyce, North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts director in a news release. "For those without internet access, kiosks are a convenient way to access the court system and take advantage of the tools that eCourts provide."

The stations will serve people in eight counties: Alamance, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Durham, Guilford, New Hanover, Onslow, and Union. Users can check court dates, track cases, submit papers, and handle payments right at the machine.

Three main functions make these kiosks useful: quick case searches, online document filing, and step-by-step help with basic legal forms. The setup makes it simple for anyone to use.

By cutting wait times at courthouse windows, staff can work more efficiently. Police departments benefit too - the system links to their data, making information sharing quick and easy.

Staff will set up the machines inside each courthouse building. This helps people who can't get online at home take care of their court business.

These eight spots mark the start of the program. Officials haven't said if they'll add more locations yet.