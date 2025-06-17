Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lauren Alaina Welcomes First Baby, Drops Heartfelt Song

Lauren Alaina has officially entered motherhood, welcoming her first child, a daughter named Beni, with husband Cam Arnold. The country star shared the emotional news on Instagram, writing, “The right…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lauren Alaina performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina has officially entered motherhood, welcoming her first child, a daughter named Beni, with husband Cam Arnold. The country star shared the emotional news on Instagram, writing, "The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn't even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44 am when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same."

To commemorate Beni's arrival, Alaina released a new song, "Heaven Sent," which she co-wrote with HARDY. The single, out now on ALL streaming services, derives from a period of loss, love, and motherhood where Beni had a transformative effect on Alaina's life.

"My love for him grew that day of getting married and then finding out we were having a baby together," she shared. "Walking through this experience with him has been unbelievable. I'm looking forward to watching my husband be a dad."

Alaina's pregnancy came on the heels of the emotional loss of her dad in July 2024, which was very painful, she said. In her eyes, her daughter was a "gift from heaven" and allowed for some hope and healing through her grieving. Pregnancy had also changed Alaina's ideas about body image. Once critical, she now describes her body as a "miracle," capable of bringing life into the world.

Despite going past her due date, Alaina stayed active in her music career, performing and creating new music throughout. She had previously revealed Beni's gender on The Kelly Clarkson Show and later confirmed it by sharing her own creative Instagram post that included baby pink paint and paw prints from the couple's pets. The name Beni also pays homage to a family member, which is a testament to Alaina's strong connection to her roots.

Alaina joins a wave of country artists becoming new parents in 2025. She plans to take a short break to enjoy family life before returning to the stage in August and September, continuing her journey as both an artist and a mother.

HardyLauren Alaina
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
GRAMMY Winner Cam Sets July Release for Third Album ‘All Things Light’
MusicGRAMMY Winner Cam Sets July Release for Third Album ‘All Things Light’Jennifer Eggleston
Miranda Lambert Reels in Massive Halibut During First Alaska Adventure
MusicMiranda Lambert Reels in Massive Halibut During First Alaska AdventureJennifer Eggleston
Shooter Jennings Reveals Three Albums of Never-Before-Heard Waylon Jennings Music
MusicShooter Jennings Reveals Three Albums of Never-Before-Heard Waylon Jennings MusicJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect