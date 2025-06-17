Lauren Alaina Welcomes First Baby, Drops Heartfelt Song

Lauren Alaina has officially entered motherhood, welcoming her first child, a daughter named Beni, with husband Cam Arnold. The country star shared the emotional news on Instagram, writing, "The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn't even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44 am when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same."

To commemorate Beni's arrival, Alaina released a new song, "Heaven Sent," which she co-wrote with HARDY. The single, out now on ALL streaming services, derives from a period of loss, love, and motherhood where Beni had a transformative effect on Alaina's life.

"My love for him grew that day of getting married and then finding out we were having a baby together," she shared. "Walking through this experience with him has been unbelievable. I'm looking forward to watching my husband be a dad."

Alaina's pregnancy came on the heels of the emotional loss of her dad in July 2024, which was very painful, she said. In her eyes, her daughter was a "gift from heaven" and allowed for some hope and healing through her grieving. Pregnancy had also changed Alaina's ideas about body image. Once critical, she now describes her body as a "miracle," capable of bringing life into the world.

Despite going past her due date, Alaina stayed active in her music career, performing and creating new music throughout. She had previously revealed Beni's gender on The Kelly Clarkson Show and later confirmed it by sharing her own creative Instagram post that included baby pink paint and paw prints from the couple's pets. The name Beni also pays homage to a family member, which is a testament to Alaina's strong connection to her roots.