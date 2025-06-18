Backstage Country
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Eight RIAA Awards at CMA Fest

Bailey Zimmerman marked a significant career milestone at CMA Fest on June 15, where he was honored with eight new Gold and Platinum plaques during a surprise award presentation at…

Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bailey Zimmerman marked a significant career milestone at CMA Fest on June 15, where he was honored with eight new Gold and Platinum plaques during a surprise award presentation at Nissan Stadium. The celebration followed sold-out shows in Indianapolis and Sterling Heights on his Summer 2025 New to Country Tour, produced by Live Nation.

Zimmerman's breakout hit “Rock and A Hard Place” has now been certified six times Platinum by the RIAA, while his follow-up single “Religiously” reached quadruple Platinum. Additionally, his current hit, “Never Comin' Home,” has achieved Platinum status. Several other fan-favorite tracks also received Gold certifications, including “Change,” “Fix'n to Break,” “Get to Gettin' Gone,” “Never Leave,” and “Chase Her,” each of which has surpassed 500,000 units sold.

These achievements come as Zimmerman continues to gain momentum on the road and in the studio. His sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, is set for release on Aug. 8. The project features the Platinum-certified single “Holy Smokes” and a highly anticipated collaboration with country superstar Luke Combs titled “Backup Plan.”

With support from Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, Zimmerman's New to Country Tour is playing to packed crowds across major U.S. amphitheaters and festivals, concluding in Laughlin, Nevada, on Sept. 13. As his accolades grow and his fanbase expands, Zimmerman remains one of the most dynamic rising stars in country music.

