Noah Cyrus Announces New Album + Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus just announced her sophomore album titled I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me (not an ominous title, right?) and she’s bringing whole new vibes, and emotional vocals. Dropping next month, the album promises eleven tracks and feature collaborations with Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley, Blake Shelton, and Bill Callahan.

Noah Cyrus on Making Her New Album

In a press release statement (via People) Cyrus said, “For a long time, I couldn't really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood. But I've found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me.”

She added that she wants fans and listeners to find “a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia” and that she “feels so heavily” when she listens to music. She continued, “We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment.”

The “Stay Together” singer said, “Music does that for me, and this collection of songs was made with that in mind. I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be — and allow us all to heal.”

The album also features “With You,” the very first song Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah’s father, ever wrote. Cyrus said of her father, “My dad is one of my biggest influences. He turned me on to so many great songs and artists. My musical inspirations came from somewhere, and more often than not, it’s been him.”

Aside from the announcement of the new album, Cyrus revealed she will also be going on a North American tour this fall. The tour will kick off on July 11 in Los Angeles and will end on October 24 in Phoenix.

Check out the complete tour dates below.

July 11 - The Ford, Los Angeles, CA

September 12 - The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

September 13 - House of Blues, San Diego, CA

September 15 - The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

September 18 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, BC

September 19 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

September 20 - Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

September 21 - Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

September 23 - The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT

September 24 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

September 26 - Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

September 27 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

September 29 - The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

September 30 - Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

October 2 - Masonic Cathedral, Detroit, MI

October 4 - MTELUS, Montreal, QC

October 7 - House of Blues, Boston, MA

October 8 - Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

October 10 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

October 11 - The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 13 - The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

October 15 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

October 17 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

October 18 - Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL

October 20 - House of Blues, Houston, TX

October 21 - House of Blues, Dallas, TX

October 22 - Emo’s, Austin, TX

October 24 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ