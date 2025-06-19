Cumberland County Assistant County Manager Sally Shutt Announces Retirement

Backstage Country
After serving the public for 20 years, Sally Shutt will step down from her role as Cumberland County's Assistant County Manager for Sustainability and Intergovernmental Affairs on June 30, 2025.

County Manager Clarence Grier spoke warmly about his colleague. "A cornerstone of the management team known for professionalism, innovation, and dedication to the community," he said in a Cumberland County news release.

Shutt's leadership during challenging times, like the Hurricane Florence emergency and key improvements to public communication systems, earned her North Carolina's highest civilian honor. The state recognized her with its prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. U.S. Rep. David Rouzer recognized her service with an American flag flown over the Capitol.

She started her journey in 2005 at the public information specialist for Cumberland County Public Library. In just four years, she became Public Information Director for the county. By 2014, she moved up to handle strategic planning and work with government officials.

She oversaw many important county operations. Her responsibilities included elections, building inspections, environmental programs, and public works. She also managed military relations and government communications.

The UNC School of Government selected her for its prestigious Leading for Results program in 2017. She was chosen among 50 top performers in local government leadership.

One of her biggest achievements - the Cumberland County Citizens' Academy - launched in 2012. Over 300 residents completed the program, with many now actively serving their community. The program's success led other counties to create similar initiatives.

She helped bring the county into the digital age by creating CCNCTV and developing a strong social media presence. These tools became essential during emergencies.

Her team's effective communication during Hurricane Florence won top honors from NC City & County Communicators. That same year, she received the LGFCU Excellence Innovation Award.

