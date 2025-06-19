Southern Pines Fire Department Awards 32 Members for Life-Saving Actions

Thirty-two Southern Pines firefighters received medals from the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Their quick thinking and skill saved lives throughout 2024.

Chief Mike Cameron joined Mayor Taylor Clement to honor the teams. The awards marked outstanding work during four critical rescues and a hurricane response.

A June incident on Bennett Street saw seven crew members spring into action. "Our team arrived ahead of EMS, where they ensured continuous resuscitation efforts until the patient could be transported to the hospital," said SPFD to Sandhills Sentinel. The patient walked out of the hospital days later.

Driver Nash Neptune stood out during Tropical Storm Debby's August chaos. He swam through 20 feet of swift water, battling the current to reach stranded victims. The rescue stretched two hours, with backup from an out-of-state swift-water team.

Quick action by seven firefighters at Southern Prime Restaurant in September made all the difference. They took over life-saving efforts from bystanders, working nonstop until medics arrived.

A fiery wreck on U.S. Highway 1 in December tested nine crew members. While flames spread up a steep bank, one team fought the blaze as others cut through twisted metal. Their split-second choices pulled the driver to safety.

When Hurricane Helene struck western North Carolina, eight members spent three weeks in the field. They cleared paths through debris and brought vital supplies to cut-off areas. The crew also gathered 100 sets of fire gear for stations that lost everything to floods.