Ty Herndon Inks Deal With Club44 Records, Pairs Up With LeAnn Rimes for Hit Song Remake

Ty Herndon, the GRAMMY-nominated country artist, has signed a three-album deal with Club44 Records, launching a new phase of his career with a powerful reimagining of his signature hit. The partnership begins with the release of a new duet version of "What Mattered Most," featuring fellow GRAMMY winner LeAnn Rimes. Originally released in 1995, the song topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, helping establish Herndon as a major force in the genre.

"Recording this song with LeAnn was nothing short of magical," says Herndon. "She and I go back three decades — we were touring together in the '90s when her career exploded, and she used to come out on stage and sing this song with me. So all these years later, re-recording it as a duet was a full-circle moment I'll never forget. Her voice brings depth and beauty to the song, which is breathtaking. We've both lived a lot of life since then, and I think you can hear that in every note."

The duet is the first single from Herndon's next album, Thirty, a celebration of his 30 years in country music. The album will include newly recorded versions of Herndon's greatest hits, collaborations with a variety of artists, and the themes of resilience, love, and personal growth.

From 1995 to 2002, Herndon tracked 17 singles, including the Top 10 hits "Living in a Moment" and "I Want My Goodbye Back," while being nominated as ACM's Top New Male Vocalist and receiving a GRAMMY nomination for his work. In 2015, Herndon became the first notable male country artist to come out as a gay man and is now an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility in the genre.