Bladenboro Historical Society Holding Boston Butt and Cake Sale on August 2

Don Chase
On Saturday, August 2, 2025, the Bladenboro Historical Society is having a Boston Butt & Cake Sale.

The fundraiser will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Bladenboro Historical Building located at 818 South Main Street in Bladenboro, North Carolina.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for just $40.00 each.

To buy your tickets, call 910-874-4118.

Proceeds raised will go to the Bladenboro Historical Society.

The purpose of the Bladenboro Historical Society is to preserve the Bladenboro Farm Life School.  The school was built in 1917 and served the community until it was closed in 1991.

For more information on the Bladenboro Historical Society, click here.

If you ever find yourself in Bladenboro, be sure to tour this undiscovered treasure of Bladen County located at 818 South Main Street in Bladenboro, North Carolina.

To learn more about the Town of Bladenboro, click here.

Bladenboro
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
