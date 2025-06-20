Bladenboro Historical Society Holding Boston Butt and Cake Sale on August 2

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, the Bladenboro Historical Society is having a Boston Butt & Cake Sale.

The fundraiser will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Bladenboro Historical Building located at 818 South Main Street in Bladenboro, North Carolina.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for just $40.00 each.

To buy your tickets, call 910-874-4118.

Proceeds raised will go to the Bladenboro Historical Society.

The purpose of the Bladenboro Historical Society is to preserve the Bladenboro Farm Life School. The school was built in 1917 and served the community until it was closed in 1991.

If you ever find yourself in Bladenboro, be sure to tour this undiscovered treasure of Bladen County located at 818 South Main Street in Bladenboro, North Carolina.