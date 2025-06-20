Caribbean Restaurant Dhan’s Kitchen Opens New Fayetteville Location

The doors swung open at 432 Chatham Street as Dhan's Kitchen resumed operations at their new location in Fayetteville recently. The move came months after closing their Oakridge Avenue site in January due to overwhelming overhead expenses.

During the four-month gap, their mobile unit kept the business running. The truck served up Caribbean specialties, with split pea fritters and fried potato pastries.

Situated between Rowan and Ramsey streets, the new spot welcomes guests Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The old location served as a prep space for food truck vendors. One such vendor, Breyanna Walton of Gourmet Galore by BBee's Catering, got early notice about the changes. This timing let her secure new kitchen space at Dogslinger's.

Kitchen rentals are temporarily paused as the new location finds its rhythm. "Right now, we're just trying to get this together," Tuitt said to the Fayetteville Observer. "You know, run it the way I want it to run."