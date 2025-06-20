Fayetteville State Athletes Hit Academic Record with 3.42 GPA

Student-athletes at Fayetteville State hit a milestone this spring. The group scored a 3.42 grade average, setting a new 10-year high mark for the school.

A stunning 151 players earned grades above 3.0. Among them, 91 went even further with marks over 3.5. Most striking were the 32 students who achieved flawless 4.0 scores.

"This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, academic support staff, and faculty," said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett to in an FSU release.

The bowling squad led the pack at 3.60. Not far behind, the men's cross country posted 3.58, while softball players clinched 3.53. These scores pushed past the old record of 3.33 from last fall.

Women's cross country clocked in at 3.48. The men's basketball unit shot up to 3.37, marking their best term yet. Volleyball players served up a 3.31, as golfers swung in at 3.30.

The spirit squad earned 3.21, showing their skills stretch beyond the sidelines. Football players and women's track stars each scored 3.10. On the court, the women's basketball team came fresh off their second straight conference title and posted a solid 3.04 GPA.