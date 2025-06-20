Backstage Country
Fireworks Festival in Stedman Set For Sunday, June 22

Don Chase

Stedman, prepare to celebrate America’s birthday with a Fireworks Festival at Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The celebration begins at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 22 with Live music, food trucks, bounce houses and face painting for the kids and or course, fireworks.

Live music will be provided by the area’s hottest local band, Rivermist.  Readers of Up & Coming magazine have voted Rivermist “Favorite Local Band” 9 years in a row.

Food trucks that are planning on being there include Vicious Pig, R-Burger, Rolling Tacos, Wildflower Pizzas, Big Erv BBQ, Yinzers and Fry-Papi.

Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church is located at 432 Hillsboro Street in Stedman, North Carolina.

This FREE event is being sponsored by Scott Thorne and Stedman’s Unbiased Citizens.

If you need more information, contact the Stedman PH Church office at 910-483-2611 or you can email Pastor Michael Bartlett at michaelbartlett@stedmanphchurch.com.

Click here to learn more about Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Stedman
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
