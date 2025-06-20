Fireworks Festival in Stedman Set For Sunday, June 22
Stedman, prepare to celebrate America’s birthday with a Fireworks Festival at Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church. The celebration begins at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 22 with Live music, food trucks,…
Stedman, prepare to celebrate America’s birthday with a Fireworks Festival at Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church.
The celebration begins at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 22 with Live music, food trucks, bounce houses and face painting for the kids and or course, fireworks.
Live music will be provided by the area’s hottest local band, Rivermist. Readers of Up & Coming magazine have voted Rivermist “Favorite Local Band” 9 years in a row.
Food trucks that are planning on being there include Vicious Pig, R-Burger, Rolling Tacos, Wildflower Pizzas, Big Erv BBQ, Yinzers and Fry-Papi.
Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church is located at 432 Hillsboro Street in Stedman, North Carolina.
This FREE event is being sponsored by Scott Thorne and Stedman’s Unbiased Citizens.
If you need more information, contact the Stedman PH Church office at 910-483-2611 or you can email Pastor Michael Bartlett at michaelbartlett@stedmanphchurch.com.
Click here to learn more about Stedman Pentecostal Holiness Church.