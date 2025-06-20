Backstage Country
Free Mobile Pharmacy Event Friday in Lillington

Don Chase

For those needing assistance, a Mobile FREE Pharmacy is coming to Lillington this Friday.

For any resident of the state of North Carolina who is age 18+ and who does not have any type of insurance or that falls below the 300% poverty level, you qualify to receive prescription medications free of charge.

The Mobile Free Pharmacy will distribute medications from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Harnett County Building Commons Area, 309 West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard in Lillington, North Carolina.

The types of medicines that will be available include children’s medicines, cold medicine, cough medicine, pain relievers, antihistamines, digestive aids and vitamins.

For anyone planning on attending this event, click here to select the types of medications you would like to receive.  Please know that all items are subject to availability.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Attendees are not required to register in order to attend the event.  Also, you will not be required to provide identification, proof of income or residency.

This Mobile Free Pharmacy is sponsored by Alliance Health.

Click here to learn more about NC MedAssist.

Lillington
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
