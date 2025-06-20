Free Mobile Pharmacy Event Friday in Lillington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 23: Prescription drugs are displayed at NYC Discount Pharmacy in Manhattan on July 23, 2024 in New York City. A major issue in the presidential race between both parties is the increase in prescription drug prices, an issue that especially energizes older voters. From 2022 to 2023 the average increase of drug prices in the U.S. was 15.2%, higher than the inflation rate, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

For those needing assistance, a Mobile FREE Pharmacy is coming to Lillington this Friday.

For any resident of the state of North Carolina who is age 18+ and who does not have any type of insurance or that falls below the 300% poverty level, you qualify to receive prescription medications free of charge.

The Mobile Free Pharmacy will distribute medications from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Harnett County Building Commons Area, 309 West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard in Lillington, North Carolina.

The types of medicines that will be available include children’s medicines, cold medicine, cough medicine, pain relievers, antihistamines, digestive aids and vitamins.

For anyone planning on attending this event, click here to select the types of medications you would like to receive. Please know that all items are subject to availability.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Attendees are not required to register in order to attend the event. Also, you will not be required to provide identification, proof of income or residency.

This Mobile Free Pharmacy is sponsored by Alliance Health.