Homemakers Furniture Closing After 80 Years, Building To Become Military Tech Hub

The doors will close at Homemakers Furniture & Interiors this fall. The Fayetteville store's 35,800-square-foot space will switch to a defense tech center after eight decades of selling furniture.

"After 80 incredible years, it's with a heavy heart that we announce Homemakers Furniture & Interiors is closing its doors," said Joel Smith to CityView Today.

S. Owen Smith and Lois Smith started the store in 1945 on Person Street, before settling on west Russel Street in 1973. The shop first opened as Home Furniture Co., then added design work when Lois Smith brought her skills to the mix. Joel Smith took over operations in 1995 and continued the family business with the support of his siblings.

At 75, Joel Smith points to big shifts in the market. Vendors grew old, products moved to China, COVID struck, and costs shot up. Still, the store kept its promise to stock American-made items until the end. Now, the last pieces must go, with cuts of 25% to 50% off.

The whole team will leave when the lights go out, including two key staff members: sales manager Jason Childers, who came on in 2013, and office manager Teresa Crumpler, who put in 24 years.

Next up, the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation takes charge. Their chief, Robert Van Geons, sees the space filled with tech firms working on military projects. Senator Thom Tillis backed the switch to military use, helping get funds. Both city and county officials support the change, too.

"Our goal is to have a number of different defense and technology companies operating, training, and meeting there. There will be a large meeting space, training rooms, private offices, demonstration labs, and co-working space," Van Geons said.