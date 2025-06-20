Petco Love Grants $40,000 To Help Cumberland County Animal Services

A $40,000 grant from Petco Love will boost pet care initiatives in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The funds target vital animal welfare programs at Cumberland County Animal Services.

"Our investment in Cumberland County Animal Services is part of more than $12M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love to Cumberland County Government.

The money backs no-cost services, including the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return program. TNVR has cut stray cat numbers and slashed shelter deaths.

"Before we had TNVR, we trapped and euthanized cats and kittens by the thousands every year, with no appreciable reduction in the population. We were overwhelmed! But now there's an answer," said Elaine Smith, Director of Cumberland County Animal Services.

Since 2012, the shelter's success at finding homes for pets has shot up from 30% to 80%. This facility stands as Fayetteville's main public shelter.

Petco Love has put $410 million into pet welfare since 1999. Working with 4,000 groups across North America, they've found homes for 7 million animals. Along with their pet matching services, their new photo-matching system helps spot lost pets and quickly return them to their worried families.

The shelter team runs animal control, manages the facility, and teaches smart pet care. Their work makes a real difference for pets and people alike.