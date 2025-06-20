Riding For Russ Fundraiser Bike Ride June 21 in Elizabethtown

LAS VEGAS – MAY 21: Country musician Keith Urban prepares to start the third annual Academy of Country Music celebrity motorcycle ride held at Las Vegas Harley-Davison on May 21, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This motorcycle trip through the Nevada desert will also benefit the Academy of Country Music Charitable Foundation. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bladen County, a friend to so many, Russ Bridgers of Bridgers Barber Shop in Elizabethtown, North Carolina needs our help. Russ has a serious battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Sadly, the disease is progressing and has taken away Russ’ ability to operate his barber shop.

Also because of the disease, Russ must have assistance 24 hours a day.

To help raise money for Russ, a bike ride “Riding For Russ” will take place this Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Registration will be held from 8:00 a.m. until. 10:00 a.m.

Kickstands go up at 10:15 a.m.

Single riders will be $25. Passengers will be $10.

From 11:00 a.m. until the food is gone, enjoy a delicious $10 plate of BBQ pork.

For those participating in the Bike Ride, your BBQ plate is included.

At 12:30 p.m., special guest Country singer Brent Underwood will perform.

Riding For Russ takes place at the Farmers Market located at 106 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown, North Carolina.

The Parkinson’s Foundation reports that well over 1 million people are currently living with Parkinson's Disease here in the United States. The Foundation says they expect this number to rise to 1.2 million by the year 2030. Parkinson's Disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease.