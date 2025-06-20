Top 10 Thomas Rhett Summer Songs: The Ultimate Playlist Ranking

As far as pop-country summer soundtracks go, there aren't many artists who can deliver the feel-good vibes like Thomas Rhett. He has made a name for himself by combining country, pop, and R&B in many of his songs, and they've always been upbeat, feel-good summer songs. Whether they're fast-paced party tracks or slow, romantic evening ballads, his songs have successfully captured both his evolution as an artist and embodied the spirit of summer. Here's a look at some of the most popular songs from Thomas Rhett that capture his summertime, warm-weather vibe.

“Crash and Burn:” The Ultimate Summer Breakup Anthem

"Crash and Burn," the lead single from Rhett's 2015 album Tangled Up, represented a change in his writing style. The principal writer, Chris Stapleton, and co-writer Jesse Frasure incorporated country, soul, and pop musical elements into this song. The song features a catchy, whistled hook accompanied by a fun beat — a delightful sound that tells the tale of heartbreak's heartaches. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2019.

The writing made a good impression on critics, who noted its experimental vibe and somewhat tongue-in-cheek approach to typical heartbreak stories in country music.

“Vacation:” The Feel-Good Summer Party Song

If ever a song was made for rooftop parties and road trips, it's "Vacation." Released as the fourth single from Tangled Up, the track features funky bass lines, tropical sounds, and a chant-worthy chorus. Co-written by Rhett, Sean Douglas, and Joe Spargur, the song mixes pop, hip-hop, and country in a breezy celebration of escapism. "Vacation" is unapologetically playful and perfectly designed for turning up the volume on hot afternoons.

“T-Shirt:” The Flirty Summer Night Anthem

This cheeky, flirty anthem is tailor-made for summer romance. "T-Shirt," also from Tangled Up, blends steamy lyrics with a midtempo beat that makes it ideal for a summer evening cruise or a cozy backyard hangout. Originally on hold for Tim McGraw, Rhett fought to record the song himself, and the effort paid off. It's a triple-platinum hit with an infectious hook that's become a live-show staple. "T-Shirt" captures the playful energy of a new relationship, making it a quintessential summer night jam.

“Die a Happy Man:” The Summer Love Ballad

Not every summer song needs a party beat. "Die a Happy Man" slows things down with a heartfelt declaration of love that resonates deeply with fans. With its stripped-back arrangement and intimate lyrics, the song offers a reflective contrast to Rhett's more energetic tracks. It topped the Country Airplay chart and reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. The ballad earned Song of the Year at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards and has become a wedding staple.

“Anthem:” The Summer Party Starter

Kicking off the Tangled Up album, "Anthem" sets the tone for the entire record. With its pulsing beat and shout-along chorus, it's engineered to start parties and keep them going. "Anthem" is more than just a song — it's an energy booster, perfectly suited for tailgates, barbecues, and group sing-alongs. Though it wasn't released as a single, it remains one of the most explosive openers in Rhett's discography and a hidden gem for summer playlists.

“Look What God Gave Her:” The Summer Crush Celebration

This 2019 hit from Center Point Road celebrates love and admiration with an infectious energy. It fuses twangy guitars with polished pop production, giving it a sunny bounce that makes it an instant summer favorite. The lyrics describe being completely smitten, making it ideal for anyone caught in the magic of a summer crush. The song hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and helped reaffirm Rhett's pop-country credentials.

“Unforgettable:” The Reflective Summer Memory

"Unforgettable," also from Life Changes, seamlessly blends nostalgia with an upbeat pop-country sound. It recounts the details of a first meeting, striking a chord with fans who reflect on their own memorable summer moments. The melody is breezy, and the storytelling is vivid, making it a perfect soundtrack for reminiscing. Peaking at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, the song earned praise for its relatable lyrics and polished production.

“Life Changes:” The Uplifting Summer Journey

"Life Changes," the title track of Rhett's 2017 album, is more than just autobiographical — it's a high-spirited, genre-blending anthem about embracing the unknown. It chronicles Rhett's whirlwind personal and professional life with humor and gratitude. Though more introspective than a typical party track, its upbeat tempo and universal message make it a great addition to summer soundtracks. Whether heading off to college, changing jobs, or simply starting a new chapter in life, this song captures the spirit of embracing change with a smile.

“Make Me Wanna:” The Retro-Inspired Summer Flirtation

One of Rhett's earliest hits, "Make Me Wanna," draws on 1970s disco and funk influences to deliver a sultry, groove-heavy love song. Released in 2014's It Goes Like This, the track showcases his early willingness to experiment with sound. It reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and remains one of his most danceable tracks. Its playful lyrics and smooth melody make it perfect for poolside playlists and summer date nights.

“What's Your Country Song:” The Summertime Throwback Vibe

Though technically a nostalgic tribute to the genre's classics, "What's Your Country Song" has summer written all over it. Released in 2020, the song references iconic country hits while celebrating listeners' personal connections to music. It topped the Country Airplay chart and resonated with fans longing for simpler, more sentimental times.

Thomas Rhett's Summer Soundtrack Legacy