This Day in Country History: June 21

June 21 was a significant day in country music history. From a surprise induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame to a Grand Ole Opry debut, and notable recordings and performances, these are the top events from June 21.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following June 21 events were milestones for country music artists:

1975: Willie Nelson's album Red Headed Stranger debuted on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, where it reached No. 1. It stayed on the chart for 121 weeks.

2014: During country singer Trace Adkins' performance at the Dixie Landin' amusement park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the executive director and president of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, Mike Shepard, surprised him with an induction into this honored organization.

2014: Singer/songwriter/actor Lucy Hale, known for songs such as "Road Between" and "You Sound Good to Me," made her Grand Ole Opry debut. Hale grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and, having always admired country music stars such as Loretta Lynn and Martina McBride, was honored to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Cultural Milestones

Lawsuits, exhibits, and honorary documents helped create cultural milestones for June 21, including:

1976: A young country star, Reba McEntire, married steer-wrestling star Charlie Battles, who was 10 years older than her. By 1987, the two had divorced, and McEntire went on to have a wildly successful career in the country music world.

2015: A special exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum titled Alan Jackson: 25 Years of Keepin' It Country was extended to close on June 21 due to popular demand. The show included Jackson's beloved 1955 Ford Thunderbird car, his awards and concert costumes, and other memorabilia associated with his long career in country music.

2019: Top artists across music genres, including Steve Earle for the country music industry, filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming the company was negligent in protecting master recordings during a 2008 fire. Rock, pop, jazz, and country music artists were all part of this massive lawsuit.

2020: In a heartwarming tribute to essential and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town joined other musical performers and celebrities for the United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes. Pop crooner Harry Connick Jr. and his daughter traveled across the states in a recreational vehicle to interview essential workers, and at each stop, a special guest offered their tribute via Zoom.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From certifications to country music festivals, these are notable events for June 21:

2018: Fans were thrilled to see Brett Eldredge, Tyler Rich, and Lauren Alaina at the Country USA music festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

2024: Country rock singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert's single "My Kind of Crazy" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This song is from the album Halfway To Heaven.