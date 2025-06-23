Bailey Zimmerman Halts Ohio Show When Fan Faints, Leads Prayer

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman halted his headlining performance at Country Fest Ohio in North Lawrence on June 12 due to a fan who fainted in the audience. The Illinois native and rising country star, currently on his New To Country Tour, immediately stopped the set and the band at the end of the song to check if everyone was fine. “Hey, let's cut it real quick…” Zimmerman told his band to stop playing their instruments. “We take safety really, really seriously here, y'all. So we just want to make sure somebody's alright over here,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman, 25, then led the crowd in prayer. “God bless all y'all, man; you guys stay safe out there, alright. If you guys wouldn't mind, you guys want to do a quick prayer for everybody real quick?” he asked, drawing cheers and bowed heads from the audience. The moment was captured in a video that was widely shared on TikTok.

@mikehemmann Remember to always stay hydrated and know your limits #countryfest #baileyzimmerman #fyp #ohio ♬ original sound - Mike Hemmann

The festival, which drew over 100,000 attendees, featured a star-studded lineup that included Dierks Bentley and HARDY. After Zimmerman confirmed that medical personnel were assisting the affected fan, he resumed his performance, reinforcing his message of community, safety, and faith.

Zimmerman's gesture is a recurring motif in his shows, where he frequently conveys messages of gratitude to others and spirituality. His tour consists of 16 stops at U.S. amphitheaters and summer festivals, supported by Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. The artist just sold out shows in Indianapolis and Sterling Heights.

The upcoming Different Night, Same Rodeo album is set to be released on Aug. 8. The 18-track album features several collaborations and singles that were previously released, showcasing his ability to craft compelling stories and tailor them to his audience.

